Born, Bred & Valley Fed: Hawaiian Chicken for the cure!



t can be hard cooking for one, or even two, especially if you don’t enjoy leftovers. Don’t get me wrong, leftovers are great and convenient, but it is boring after a day or two of eating the same thing. This usually results in me wasting food, which isn’t a good thing either.

Learning how to repurpose a meal can be challenging, especially if the main part already has a distinct flavor. It’s easy to find articles online that have distinct recipes where you’ll cook one protein and then can use it two or three different ways over the course of the week, but that will lock you in and doesn’t always help if you make something else and have leftovers. Well, a few weeks ago, unfortunately after getting sick, I had the fun opportunity to be a little creative and repurpose some food of my own.

Initially, I had made Hawaiian pineapple shredded chicken to use for lettuce wraps and then salads for lunch. After getting sick, I decided chicken soup might kick the cold and used the Hawaiian chicken. The result? Two different and delicious meals with little effort but all the same great taste!

The recipe below is the main recipe for the Hawaiian Pineapple Shredded Chicken. As I already mentioned, you can use it on a salad or in lettuce wraps or for ramen (which I’ll explain how I did later).

Hawaiian Pineapple Shredded Chicken:

Ingredients:

2 large boneless skinless chicken breast

1lb. boneless skinless chicken thighs

4 garlic cloves, minced

1-14oz can crushed pineapples, drained

½ cup coconut milk

½ tsp. ground ginger

½ tsp red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

Srirracha

Red cabbage, green onion, cilantro, limejuice, sweet mini peppers, leaf lettuce for garnish

Directions:

Place all ingredients up until the garnish’s’ in a crock-pot and mix well. Cook on low for 6 hours. Using two forks shred the chicken.

Now here comes the fun part, the choose your own adventure dinner part!

For Wraps:

-Place some chicken into the leaf lettuce and top with your favorite veggies from the garnish.

For Salad:

-Chop some leaf lettuce, then mix the chicken, lettuce, and garnish all together.

For Ramen:

-Heat up some chicken both on the stove until it begins to boil and is hot. Add in the chicken and any of your favorite garnish and simmer for 3 minutes. Add some Srirracha or red pepper flakes for a little spice and this is sure to cure your cold!

This meal was the perfect way to mix things up during the week with minimal effort (which is always ideal after a long day of work!). It’s great for a light dinner or lunch and then add in some broth for a hearty and healthy soup.

Hope you get the chance to try this recipe before summer is over! What’s your favorite repurposing meal?