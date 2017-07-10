Born, Bred, and Valley Fed: Tasty Summer Beet Salad

Saturdays in Colorado Springs are one of my favorite days, especially during the summer. I have a relaxing routine I try to follow when I’m in town which includes the following: waking up and hopefully working out, maybe grabbing a smoothie, heading to the farmers’ market, and then moving on with my day’s activities.

I only go to one farmers’ market here, and love seeing what I might find every week. I have gotten pretty lucky the last couple weeks with my finds: from the peaches and cherries from the Palisades (not the California Palisades, but the ones in Colorado) to whatever veggies I find, I’m never disappointed.

Last week’s best find honors definitely goes to the beets! I found some of the most delicious red and orange beets at one of the booths — and knew I had to get them.

I have to admit, it was a little weird to buy beets, since I never really ate them until recently, and I rarely purchase them at the grocery store. But something that Saturday at the farmers’ market just felt right about buying them, and I was excited to make something tasty with them.

I know I have shared a recipe before where I use them to bake in brownies, but I wanted to do something different this time around. I wanted to showcase the beets. Rich in both color and taste, they are stars on their own, after all. Full of nutrients and antioxidants, I am convinced I need to consistently add these vegetables to my diet.

I thought of no other way to enjoy the beet in its truer form than to make a salad. Since the beets were fresh from the ground, I was going to have to cook them first to get them soft and able to be chopped. I know this is usually a tedious task that can take upwards of almost an hour by roasting or boiling, but I ended up actually steaming them in the microwave. It took less time and was super easy.

The following is the recipe I used to make my fresh Tasty Beet Salad:

Ingredients:

-2 bunches of beets (one red and one orange)

-Goat cheese

-Spinach

-Olive oil

-Orange juice

-Vinegar

-Honey

Directions:

1). Remove root from beets and place in microwave-safe bowl. Add ¼ cup water and cover the bowl. Microwave for 5-7 minutes or until soft. Let cool for a few minutes.

2). Once beets are cool, slice them and place on a small bed of spinach. Sprinkle some goat cheese crumbles on top.

3). Dressing: combine 4 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons honey, 2 tablespoons vinegar, and 3 tablespoons orange juice in a bowl and whisk together. Drizzle over salad and enjoy.

This salad has by far been one of my favorites this summer, and I can’t wait to try it again. It is light and fresh and the perfect side on a hot evening. What’s your favorite side to eat during summer? Let me know, and also, what you thought of this salad. Enjoy!