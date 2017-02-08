EL CENTRO – The El Centro Sector Border Patrol is seeking public assistance locating a 27 year old male suspect who escaped from custody while receiving a medical evaluation at El Centro Regional Medical Center.

The suspect, Raul Esparza a United States citizen, was arrested by Border Patrol Agents on felony alien smuggling charges. While in custody, Esparza exhibited signs of medical distress and was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center for care. Esparza was able to escape from Border Patrol custody at the hospital approximately 10:00 a.m. on February 8, 2017.

An extensive search was conducted at and around El Centro Regional Medical Center, but agents were unable to locate Esparza. The public’s assistance is being sought to help locate the suspect, Raul Esparza. If anyone knows the suspect or his location, they are encouraged to call the El Centro Sector Border Intelligence Center at 1-800-901-2003. All calls are confidential and the caller will remain anonymous.

“We ask the residents of our community to keep an eye out for this suspect and report it if you see him.” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. “I also strongly caution any individuals who may contemplate assisting or helping Mr. Esparza evade arrest not to. He is charged with a serious felony and is now a fugitive from justice. Any assistance knowingly rendered to Mr. Esparza to avoid capture is likewise a serious felony and we intend to pursue those charges to the fullest if necessary. The best thing Mr. Esparza can do for himself is surrender to the Border Patrol.”