Border Patrol nabs 40-Pound meth seizure

SAN CLEMENTE, CA — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a 38-year-old man who is suspected of allegedly smuggling more than $100,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine on Sunday morning near San Clemente said a press release.

At about 11:15 a.m., agents allegedly encountered the man, who was driving a Nissan Sentra sedan, at a gas station on Avenida Pico, near Interstate 5. During the encounter, a Border Patrol K-9 conducted a sniff of the vehicle, and produced a positive alert.

According to the press release agents searched the interior of the Nissan Sentra and discovered a secret compartment built into the vehicle’s floorboards. Agents extracted 40 bundles of crystal methamphetamine from the compartment and arrested the driver.

The narcotics weighed 40.37 pounds and its estimated street value is $129,184.

The suspected smuggler and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration. The Nissan Sentra was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.