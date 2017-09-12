Border Patrol makes 3 narcotic-related arrests over the weekend

SALTON CITY – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 and 111 checkpoint, arrested three men suspected of smuggling narcotics on three separate events over the weekend, according to their press release.

The first incident occurred on Saturday night at approximately 7 p.m., when an 18-year-old man approached the checkpoint on Highway 86 in a black 1999 Jeep Cherokee. Agents referred the vehicle to secondary for further examination, according to the report.

The report said at secondary inspection, a Border Patrol detection canine team alerted to the vehicle behind the driver’s seat. Agents searched the area and discovered 30 small cereal boxes containing a white crystal-like substance, which was later determined to be methamphetamine.

The total weight of the meth was 16.7 pounds and had an estimated street value of $58,450, according to the release.

The man, a United States citizen, vehicle and narcotics were turned-over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation, according to the webpage.

The second incident on the release occurred approximately three hours later when a 34-year-old man approached the same checkpoint in a white, 2000 Toyota Avalon. Agents sent the man to secondary inspection for a closer examination.

At secondary inspection, a Border Patrol detection canine team alerted to the vehicle’s center console, according to reports. Agents searched the area and discovered a clear plastic bag of a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine.

The weight of the cocaine was around 1.1 pounds and had an estimated street value of $14,235, according to the report.

The man, a Mexican citizen, vehicle, and narcotics were turned-over to the High Intensity Drug Task Force for further investigation, the release said.

The last incident according to the report, happened Sunday afternoon at approximately 3 p.m. when a 46-year-old man approached the Highway 111 checkpoint in a blue, 2007 Saturn Aura.

During primary inspection, a Border Patrol detection canine team alerted to the vehicle. Agents referred the man to secondary for further inspection, the release said.

At secondary inspection, agents searched the vehicle and discovered a non-factory compartment, which contained 21 vacuum-sealed bundles that were later determined to contain methamphetamine.

The total weight of the meth was 23.78 pounds and had an estimated street value of $83,230, according to the release.

The man, a United States citizen, vehicle, and narcotics were turned- over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation, read the report.

In fiscal year 2017, El Centro Sector has seized more than 1,487.84 pounds of methamphetamine and 483.39 pounds of cocaine, according to the press release.