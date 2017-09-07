Border Patrol encounters intoxicated driver at Highway 86 checkpoint

SALTON CITY – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint referred a man driving with two children passengers to Imperial County Sheriff’s Office deputies after he was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol Tuesday night, according to a U.S. Border Patrol a press release.

According to reports, the incident occurred at approximately 11:15 p.m. when a 31-year-old man approached the checkpoint in a silver pickup truck with two minor males, ages 14 and 11. During the agents’ immigration inspection, they suspected the man was under the influence of alcohol.

Agents contacted the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office out of concern for the motoring public and the safety of the minors in the vehicle, said the release.

At approximately 11:45 p.m, a deputy from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office responded to the checkpoint and conducted a field sobriety test of the driver and placed him under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The man’s vehicle was impounded and a family member who lived nearby picked up the two minor children, according to the report.

“Our agents did a good job in taking a clear public safety threat off the road,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim in the release. “Our agents were concerned with the kids in the vehicle being at risk of being involved in a crash and the danger to other drivers on the road.”