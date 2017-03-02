The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m., after a 37-year-old man approached the checkpoint in a gold 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Border Patrol agents referred the man to secondary inspection for further examination of his immigration status.

Agents find more than 26 pounds

of meth hidden inside SUV.

At secondary inspection, a canine team alerted to the side of the vehicle. Agents investigated further and discovered 20 packages concealed in the Chevrolet’s quarter panels. The packages were examined and tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine.

“Criminal organizations are constantly working to defeat our detection techniques,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. “This is great work performed by Border Patrol agents who diligently safeguard our communities from the dangers of drugs.”

The man, a Legal Permanent Resident, the vehicle, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.