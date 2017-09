The incident occurred at approximately 3:19 p.m. when a 26-year-old man approached the checkpoint in a grey 2011 Honda Accord. Before the driver reached the primary inspection area, a Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to reports.

Agents referred the man to secondary inspection for further examination.

Upon further inspection, agents found 10 packages that tested positive for methamphetamine concealed in both the driver and passenger’s rocker panel compartments.

The report said the total weight of the methamphetamine was 46.25 pounds with an estimated street value of $161,875.

The man, a Lawfully Admitted Permanent Resident, the vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

Since fiscal year 2017, which started Oct. 1, 2016, the El Centro Sector has seized more than 1,447.36 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the release.