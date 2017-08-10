Border Patrol Discovers Meth in Spare Tire, Arrest Woman

NILAND – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents working at the Highway 111 immigration checkpoint arrested a woman suspected of smuggling methamphetamine Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. when a 31-year-old woman driving a 1999 GMC Yukon approached the checkpoint. A Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the vehicle. Agents sent the vehicle to secondary inspection for a more thorough inspection.

At secondary inspection, Border Patrol agents closely examined the vehicle and discovered 30 packages hidden inside the vehicle’s spare tire. Agents examined the contents of the packages, which tested positive for methamphetamine, the release said.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 31.91 pounds with an estimated street value of $111,685, according to the report.

Spare tires are one of many locations favored by drug smugglers in their effort to hide drugs from law enforcement.

Border Patrol agents identified the woman as a United States Citizen. Agents turned the woman over to the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the vehicle and narcotics, according to the release.