EL CENTRO – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two previously deported convicted sex offenders early Thursday morning.

At around 2:20 a.m., agents assigned to the El Centro Border Patrol Station observed two men walking north from the International Border fence near Ocotillo in a mountainous area. Agents caught up and questioned the men and determined that they were illegally present in the United States. The men were arrested and transported to the El Centro station for processing.

Border Patrol agents conducted records checks which revealed that one of the men, a 26-year-old Mexican national, was convicted in the State of Nevada for Lewdness Acts with a Minor for which he received 5 years probation. The other man, a 24-year-old Mexican national, was also convicted in Nevada for Lewd and Lascivious Act with a minor for which he received 2 to 5 years of prison conviction.

“These two arrests highlight the importance of knowing who is coming into the United States. The two sex offenders our Border Patrol Agents arrested took advantage of and preyed on minors,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. “Our agents shield our communities and our country from threats like this everyday.”

The men will be criminally prosecuted for Re-Entry After Removal as a convicted sex offenders.

In fiscal year 2017, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested four convicted sex offenders attempting to re-enter the United States after removal.

The El Centro Sector’s Community Awareness Campaign is a simple and effective program to raise public awareness on the indicators of crime and other threats. We encourage public and private sector employees to remain vigilant and play a key role in keeping our country safe. Please report any suspicious activity to the Border Community Threat Hotline at 1-800-901-2003.