EL CENTRO – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported convicted sex offender yesterday in an isolated area near Mount Signal.

On Thursday, at approximately 3 p.m., agents assigned to the El Centro Border Patrol Station observed a man running north from the International Border fence. Agents approached the man and determined that he was illegally present in the United States.

The man was arrested and transported to the El Centro station for processing.

Border Patrol agents conducted records’ checks which revealed that the man, a 42-year-old Mexican national, was convicted in the State of California for Lewdness Acts with a Minor under 16 for which he received 20 months in prison.

“The vigilant work of our agents in the El Centro Sector has led to the successful removal of a sexual predator,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim, “We’re sending a clear message to those who have committed serious crimes in the United States and are seeking to illegally enter, that we will vigorously pursue criminal prosecution.”

The man will be criminally prosecuted for Re-Entry After Removal as a convicted sex offender.