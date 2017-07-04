Border Patrol Arrests Sex Offender, Seize Narcotics Over the Weekend

The first incident occurred on June 30, at approximately 11:15 p.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro station observed a man running north from the international border fence west of Calexico according to the Border Patrol press release. Agents approached the man and determined that he was illegally present in the United States. The man was arrested and transported to the El Centro station for processing.

Border Patrol agents conducted records checks which revealed the 36-year-old man, a Mexican national, was convicted for “Contributing to the Sexual Delinquency of a Minor” in Nov. 2003, according to the release. The man was subsequently sentenced to fifteen days in jail. After time served, the man was ordered removed by an Immigration Judge and returned to Mexico.

The man will be prosecuted for Re-Entry After Being Previously Removed.

In fiscal year 2017, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested and removed ten convicted sex offenders attempting to enter the United States illegally according to their records.

The second incident occurred on July 1, at approximately 1:15 p.m., when a man accompanied by a passenger approached the Highway 111 checkpoint in a Jeep Liberty, the press release stated.

A Border Patrol detection canine alerted to the rear area of the Jeep Liberty during a pre-primary inspection. Agents referred the man to secondary inspection area for a closer examination. After an extensive search, agents discovered several packages inside the spare tire. The contents of the packages tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. There were a total of 20 packages weighing 20.37 pounds and valued at $65,184, according to the release.

The vehicle, driver, passenger, and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.