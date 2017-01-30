CALEXICO – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two men in separate cases, a previously deported sex offender and a wanted man with a $500,000 warrant.

On Friday, at approximately 5 p.m., agents assigned to the El Centro Border Patrol Station observed a man running north from the International Border fence near the Calexico Gran Plaza Outlets. Agents approached the man and determined that he might be illegally present in the United States. The man was placed under arrest and transported to the El Centro station for processing.

Border Patrol agents conducted records checks which revealed the man, a 33-year-old Mexican national, was convicted in the State of California for Sex with a Minor for which he received 5 years probation.

The man will be criminally prosecuted for Re-Entry After Removal as a convicted sex offender.

In fiscal year 2017, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested two convicted sex offenders attempting to re-enter the United States after removal.

On Saturday, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Border Patrol agents monitoring camera systems at the Calexico station, saw a man running away from the border fence approximately 32 miles east of the Calexico Port of Entry. Agents were notified as the man started running towards Interstate 8. When agents arrived, they found the man hiding in some brush.

Agents determined that the man, a 60-year-old Mexican national, had no legal documents to be in the country and transported him to the Calexico Station for processing.

At the station, record checks of the man revealed that he had a $500,000 outstanding warrant for possession of drugs and a firearm out of Ventura County.

“Keeping our communities safe from dangerous criminals such as these is paramount to our role as Border Patrol agents,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim.

The man was turned over to the Imperial County Sheriff’s office for extradition to Ventura County.