Border Patrol Arrest 5 Thanks to Citizen’s Call

YUMA, Ariz. – Border Patrol agents working near Interstate 8 and the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area arrested five individuals following a pursuit late Wednesday afternoon when the driver of a Dodge pickup truck failed to stop for an immigration inspection according to a Border Patrol press release.

Yuma Station agents received a citizen’s report of multiple people climbing into a pickup truck and then traveling east, according to the release. Once agents located the vehicle, they attempted to conduct an immigration stop but the driver fled. After a short pursuit that ended near 10th Street in Yuma, the subjects jumped from the vehicle in a suspected attempt to escape on foot but were soon apprehend.

No injuries, damage or vehicle accidents occurred during the incident.

The driver, a 55-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested for alleged human smuggling. The four undocumented male Mexican nationals were arrested and processed for immigration violations.