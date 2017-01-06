CALEXICO — El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Calexico Station rescued a woman who was drowning in the All-American Canal in an isolated area approximately 32 miles east of the Calexico West Port of Entry Wednesday evening according to a press release.

At approximately 6:17 p.m., Calexico Border Patrol agents received a radio notification from a Remote Video Surveillance Systems Operator that an individual had made an illegal entry into the United States by climbing over the United States/ Mexico International Boundary Fence. The camera operator noticed that the person had fallen into the All-American Canal and was in distress.

El Centro Sector and Yuma Sector Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents, as well as, Imperial County Fire Department were dispatched to the area to assist in the rescue. Border Patrol agents located a woman struggling to stay afloat in the canal and quickly pulled the woman out.

The woman was transported to a medical center in Yuma, AZ. for treatment where she was diagnosed with hypothermia and anxiety. The woman was later medically cleared and returned to the Calexico Border Patrol Station for processing.

“People tend to underestimate the danger of the All-American Canal,” said Rodney S. Scott, Chief Patrol Agent of the El Centro Sector. “The selfless actions of our Border Patrol agents pulled this woman from a dire situation. It also demonstrates our commitment to the sanctity of all human life.”

The woman, a 29-year-old Mexican national, will be returned to Mexico.

Since Oct. 1, 2016, (FY17) there have been six reported rescues attributed to the El Centro Sector Border Patrol.

