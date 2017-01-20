CALEXICO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested two “Sureño” gang members near the downtown area of Calexico Thursday night.

At approximately 7:23 p.m., Border Patrol agents were on patrol when they observed two men illegally enter the U.S. about three and a half miles east of the Calexico port of entry.

Agents arrested both men and transported them to the Calexico station for processing.

At the station, the men admitted to having affiliations with the “Sureño” street gang from Los Angeles. Record checks reveled no criminal history but one of the two suspects had been removed from the United States and returned to Mexico several times.

“I am proud of the work accomplished by our agents.” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. “These two dangerous men are off our streets and no longer a danger to the members of our community.”

The men, a 26-year-old and 22-year-old, both Mexican citizens, will be processed and returned to Mexico.