Local Border Patrol agent assaulted in Calexico

CALEXICO – An El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent assigned to patrol duties in Calexico, was assaulted Thursday afternoon, reported a press release from CBP office.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 3:40 p.m., when agents observed three men scale over the international boundary fence and allegedly cross illegally into the United States from Mexico, said the release.

According to the press release, Border Patrol agents responded to the area and attempted to apprehend the men. The men became resistive and one of the men allegedly kicked an agent several times in the face.

Other agents in the area responded and subdued the men. The men, who were suspected of being illegally in the country, were arrested.

The agent was treated for his injuries and taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

“There will be legal consequences anytime a person, assaults or attempts to assault a Border Patrol agent,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim in the press release.