Bomb threat found to be unsubstantiated

BRAWLEY — A potential bomb threat was found to be just a package of contraband tied underneath a vehicle in the parking lot of the medical arts offices across from Pioneers Hospital at 751 West Legion Road Monday afternoon. The medical arts offices were evacuated for safety.

“At one o’clock, we received a call of a suspicious package,” said Brawley Police Commander Brett Houser. “The package appeared to be connected to the underside of a vehicle located in the parking lot at 751 West Legion. Initially police officers arrived and did the initial assessment on it. Based on the circumstances, they contacted the Imperial County Fire Department. They dispatched their arson bomb unit to take a look at it. They had a chance to examine it and make contact with the package. They have cleared the package with some initial technology, so the bomb tech is not looking at the package blind. This is just to confirm the safety of it.”

At 3:05 p.m., Houser held a press conference in the Pioneers auditorium full staff in attendance.

“We have had an opportunity to look at the suspicious package,” said Houser. “The bomb squad had the opportunity to look at it. It is safe. It was not a bomb. It was contraband, so we have some investigation to follow up on.”

“It’s absolutely better to be safe than sorry,” continued Houser. “This is one of our listed areas for attacks. If you see something, say something. Immediately contact us. You guys are a vital part of this community. If you go down, we have some problems.”