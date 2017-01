EL CENTRO — Today, the El Centro Courthouse was evacuated at approximately 10:00 a.m. due to a reported bomb threat. The threats also led to partial road closures of Main and State streets.

After the building was inspected by the El Centro Fire Department, there were no threats found, and employees were allowed back into the building.

Several court cases scheduled for Monday were postponed to a later date.

At the time of this writing, no further information has been made available.