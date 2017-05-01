BMX trick team motivates Phil Swing students at assembly

BRAWLEY – The students of Phil Swing Elementary School were treated to a show of high flying stunts Thursday as the BMX Pros Trick Team performed at an assembly to promote anti-bullying as well as pump up the students as state testing begins this week. The assembly was sponsored by the Phil Swing Parent Teacher Organization (PTO).

Trick riders Erick Soto and Daniel Sanchez performed as many stunts as they could in the allotted time, even taking requests and wowing the crowd with their talents.

Soto said he was inspired as a young boy to pursue BMX at a similar assembly. Later, Sanchez partnered with him later and they have been performing assemblies for about seven years.

“That’s the best part, seeing the smiles of these kids,” said Soto.

The reactions of the students were obvious as their faces reflected complete awe and eager anticipation to see what else Soto and Sanchez would do during the show.

“I liked when they did the backflip with the bike!” said kindergartner Isabella Siquieiroz.

The assembly ended with an important message for the students about choosing to have good character and to stand against bullying, a message that has been discussed in classrooms at Phil Swing. Soto told the students to have good character, and to think about what they say and do to others.

Principal Liz Casey said she was more than happy about what the two bikers did for the students.

“We had never had something like this,” said Casey. “It was really motivating for the kids, and they were so eager to listen and learn.”