Blythe Border Patrol Agents Seize Cash, Weapon, Ammo, and Drugs

Agents in Blythe, Calif. arrested the driver of a vehicle which was determined to contain a loaded firearm as well as drug and cash

BLYTHE – Border Patrol agents in Blythe stopped a 2016 Hyundai for an immigration inspection early Wednesday and during the subsequent search located a small amount of marijuana wax, drug paraphernalia, a loaded firearm, and a Ziploc bag containing $70,000.

Agents stopped the vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. in the vicinity of Lovekin Boulevard and Rice Street. After questioning the driver, later identified as a 21-year-old U.S. citizen, agents obtained assistance from a Riverside County Sherriff’s canine unit to search the vehicle.

Agents arrested the driver. The vehicle and contraband are being processed in accordance with Yuma Sector guidelines.

