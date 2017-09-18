Black Lives Matter and NAACP March For Justice

EL CENTRO – On September 13, the Imperial Valley Black Lives Matter chapter conducted a ‘March for Justice’ from Imperial Avenue and Main Street in El Centro to the Court House demanding justice for alleged kidnapping and assault victim Mussa Asiad.

“Three years ago I was kidnapped, robbed, beaten, and imprisoned in a vehicle by informants,” claimed victim Asiad. “This all stems from a female that I knew and was in a relationship with. The evidence during the investigation was destroyed by the Calexico Police Department,” he continued.

Asiad accompanied by his father and a small group of supporters chanted “no justice, no peace” on their procession to the Imperial County Superior Court House.

On the east steps Imperial Valley Chapter Black Lives Matter founder, Hilton Smith along with NAACP representatives, spoke out in defense of Asiad.

“When I see them (in court) I get bad memories and flashbacks, but we’re here following the law,” revealed Asiad about facing his alleged attackers in court. “We’re doing everything we gotta’ do for justice and it seems like it’s the hardest thing to get,” he implored.

The protest concluded at 1:00 p.m. before a 1:30 scheduled court hearing on the case.

“Without any justice there is no peace. We don’t want no deals, no money, no nothing, just justice. We all deserve justice whether you’ve been a victim of a crime or not,” concluded Asiad.