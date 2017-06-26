Big buzz about dos and design at first Valley barber showcase

EL CENTRO – The Imperial Valley Barbers’ Association styled a new tradition by holding the first inaugural 2017 Imperial Valley Barbers Showcase at the Barcelona Event Center in El Centro on Saturday.

“Actually, it’s the first event in the Imperial Valley of its kind, ever,” informed local barber and Imperial Valley Barbers Association Coordinator Fernie Lynn. “It’s also a Barber/Business expo which is where barbers frequently travel out of town to Los Angeles, Los Vegas, and San Diego to attend all the time,” explained Lynn.

The event began at 5:00 p.m. with educational classes for barbers and barber students seeking insight on technique, style, and threading practices.

Threading is a method of hair removal that originated in Asia and has resurfaced as an alternative option for trimming, shaping, and removing undesired facial hair.

Barcelona Event Center was selected because of its layout with two different areas that could accommodate the 250 plus in attendance.

“It’s perfect for what I wanted because not only do we have the show going on as far as the barber battles and the showcase, but we also have the educational classes going on in the bar area,” explained Lynn.

The barber battle show consisted of six different categories such as stylist braid, student creative, Tag-team Champions, Fastest Fade, Female Barber Battle, and Main Event (Grand-Prix) Champion.

Celebrity Barber, Mike Fresh was invited from Sacrament, California to be a special guest judge and to conduct a Nape, Cut, and Design clinic as well.

A Nape Undercut is a hairstyle that is typically longer on the top of the head, long and parted, while the back and side are usually buzzed very short and styled with line designs and intricate patterns.

The winners for the event were:

Stylist Braid Winner: Leanna Sandoval-American Beauty Academy Brawley.

Student Creative Winner: Joe Patlan aka Vers Cutzz from The Locker Room Barbershop, San Diego.

Tag-Team Champions: Justino Alacron aka Jcutz On Point and Joe Platan aka VersCutzz from The Locker Room Barbershop, San Diego.

Fastest Fade Winner: Juan Vargas aka J1Gunna from Headquarters Barbershop, IV Mall El Centro.

Female Barber Battle Champion: Angela Nguyen aka Angelluh from Big Boys Barbershop, San Diego.

Main Event (Grand-Prix) Champion: Nick Romero aka Rawknykz from Rawknykz Barbershop, San Diego.

“This was the first official icebreaker/mixer that we’ve ever had for the hair industry. We want the community to know that there is a barber and hair industry here that is professional enough to come together for an event like this and also to show the community that we do have a lot of talent out here in regards to barbers, hairstylist, and cosmetologist that they could choose from,” stressed Lynn.