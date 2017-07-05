Bi-national art walk precedes Independence Day celebrations 

CALEXICO — Art aficionados came to view a variety of art exhibits and watch musicians and performers at the Art Walk on the Border held at Gran Plaza Outlets, several yards north of the U.S.A. /Mexican international border on Monday, July 3.

Displayed amongst the many booths were visual art in the form of paintings, graphic illustrations, jewelry, and chicken egg confetti was displayed as well dancers and a band for entertainment.

Sara Cachu, an art teacher at “Taller De Pintura Artistica” in Mexicali, Mexico had a booth. Cachu said she was invited to participate at the Art Walk on the Border and brought along six students to display their oil and acrylic paintings.

Cachu said having her students, including her ten-year-old daughter Sara Victoria Lara, at the Art Walk allowed them to interact with potential customers who value art and to handle face-to-face critiques. Beginning July 16, Cachu will be teaching art to children and adults at the Imperial Valley Mall during the summer. Interested students may contact her at sarakchu@yahoo.com

Nearby, the stage attracted an increasing audience. Twin siblings— Evelyn, and her younger by 40-minutes sister, Emily Gomez, played ukuleles and sang popular songs including Can’t Help Falling In Love With You, Let It Go, and Radio. In front of the stage, their father, Ariel Gomez was taking videos of their performance. The father said, “It’s very refreshing to hear them sing.” Evelyn and Emily, who will be in tenth-grade at Calexico High School next school year, said they learned to play the ukulele from You Tube.

At another booth, Maria Elena Sanchez and her husband were monitoring and guiding children under her Lil Picasso booth. They sat on a table painting ceramics that also served as a piggy bank. Maria Elena said the children choose their own white ceramic Disney characters and paint them with colors of their own choosing.

Artist, Adriana Peregrino, specialized in painting chicken eggs and filling them with confetti. Peregrino said she painted them with popular superheroes, Minions, Superman, Harry Potter and many more.

At dusk, more people came trickling in. It was a way for residents of Calexico and visitors from Mexicali, to join in celebration one day before the actual Independence Day. Later that evening, fireworks illumined the skies at the border.