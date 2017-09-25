Basic life support classes hosted by American Heart Association

IMPERIAL – Community members interested in learning basic life support (BLS) procedures for those suffering from cardiac arrest met at the Villa Lara Apartments in Imperial September 21 to receive teaching and certification on individual and team procedures for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

This class was open for certified, non-certified, licensed, and non-licensed healthcare professionals. The cost was $50, and students left with the knowledge of the appropriate procedures to ensure the safety of a person needing medical assistance.

“A major topic of this course will be the procedures a person should take when performing CPR on a victim of cardiac arrest when the person providing CPR is alone or with a team,” said Nick Guzman, an instructor with the American Heart Association.

If someone is alone in an attempt to administer cardio resuscitation, a key part of the procedure calls for that person to call for help by dialing 911 before starting CPR. Students were also instructed to complete 30 chest compressions before tilting the head back to open the airways of the subject and give two short breaths to the victim.

However, this method is not the same for children. When a child is in need of resuscitation, the provider is to perform CPR first before calling for help to increase the chances of that child’s survival, said Guzman.

“When it comes to children, it is important to perform CPR first before reaching out for help to keep the blood flowing and provide oxygen to the brain,” said Guzman.

To continue the course, the six students watched a video demonstration on the team procedures of using an automated external defibrillator (AED). To ensure proper administration, students used training AED devices that looked the same, but did not deliver an actual shock.

Once the instruction ended, participants took to the floors to practice the necessary steps of CPR and using an AED. Life-sized CPR dummies were used to monitor the students’ procedures, along with the appropriate CPR breathing equipment.

Participants worked as a team to administer CPR on an adult dummy and applied the AED while following voice instructions of administering a shock to the subject.

Procedures were also demonstrated on baby dummies so students learned the different precautions to take, including not using too much force while doing CPR, as well as the adjustments for using an AED on a baby.

Closing out the evening, participants put their refreshed knowledge to the test with a written exam before receiving certification from the American Heart Association.