Bahá’í leader offers series of public meetings on poverty disparity

El Centro – The third in a series of public meetings will take place on the topic of “The Ever-Widening Gap Between Wealth and Poverty.

The public is invited to this free event:

Place: Holiday Inn Express in El Centro

Address: 350 Smoketree Dr., near I-8 and 4th Street

Date and Time: May 20, 2017, from 2 – 4:00 p.m.

Mr. John Medina, engineer, educator, and author will address the third in a series of informational meetings focused on current topics of local interest.

Entertainment, before and after the presentation, will be provided by TLACOA, a musical group from Mexicali.

In addition to covering topics of interest to the general community, the purpose of these gatherings is to introduce the Bahá’í Faith and its Prophet-Founder, Bahá’u’lláh, to those in the Valley who are concerned about the direction the world is heading and are searching for answers to life’s complex questions.

The series of meetings will culminate with a celebration of the bicentennial of the Birth of Bahá’u’lláh on October 21, 2017.

These meetings are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

For further information contact Mike Lavach (619) 851-4689, bahaifaith.iv@gmail.com .