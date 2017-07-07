Baby Charlie Gard deemed terminal in Europe, gets chance at life in U.S.

New York Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University Irving Medical Center offered to treat him with an experimental drug.

Charlie suffers from a rare and fatal genetic disease, mitochondrial depletion syndrome. European courts ruled that he be taken off life support pending no effective treatments for his condition, noted The New York Times.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates had revealed their intentions to take their son to the U.S to receive experimental therapy, but this was denied to them.

The case immediately gained global attention and received the support from President Donald Trump as well as Pope Francis, with both offering to help the family.

The hospital outlined its offer in a statement:

“New-York Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University Irving Medical Center have agreed to admit and evaluate Charlie, provided that arrangements are made to safely transfer him to our facility, legal hurdles are cleared, and we receive emergency approval from the FDA for an experimental treatment as appropriate.”

CBS News. The hospital added that, if the FDA approved, they also could arrange to ship the experimental drug to the U.K hospital treating Charlie Gard, Great Ormond Street Hospital, reported

Charlie Gard’s parents have pointed out that, should the treatment be successful, it would not just save their son’s life, but the lives of countless other children born with the disease.

“It will open up other trials on other mitochondrial depletion syndrome’s,” they said on “Charlie’s Fight,” an official website dedicated to their plight.

“We need to change things and show how determined parents can forge a path for other families encountering similar obstacles. We need to find treatments for incurable diseases. We need to give other people hope. We need to start saving lives… hopefully starting with Charlie.”