Association of California School Administrators recognize Heber’s Cynthia Silva as Region 18 Administrator of the Year

Pictured from Left to Right: Dr. Todd Finnell, County Superintendent of Schools, Diana Melissa Navarro Barrios, Board Member Cynthia Silva, Honoree Albert Padilla, Board Member Tony Sandoval, Board Member

HEBER – The Heber Elementary School District (HESD) announced that Cynthia Silva was honored at this year’s Region 18 Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Administrator of the Year Awards Ceremony. Silva, vice-principal, was presented with an award April 28 at the “Honoring Our Own” (HOO) Awards Gala event in San Diego.

Silva was recognized as the ACSA Administrator of the Year in the Elementary Co-Administrator category for her work as Vice Principal of Dogwood Elementary and Heber Elementary in the Heber Elementary School District in Heber.

Focusing on a belief system that all students will succeed, Silva has facilitated and implemented a vision of student success that ensures that each student is actively supported in the pursuit of their academic success, the press release stated.

It went on to say that through her actions, people have come to believe in a collective responsibility to purposely impact students’ lives through the work done each day. Through her leadership, HESD has successfully implemented many changes improving school safety and student supports. In addition, she models a “Do Whatever It Takes” attitude when it comes to helping students.

HESD Superintendent Juan Cruz said, “Cynthia is kind and compassionate and she will do whatever is necessary to make sure that students feel safe and cared for in our district. Our teachers and staff rely on her heavily in maintaining an environment that is safe, nurturing, and secure. Her dedication to building the capacity of teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors, and site administrators has allowed our district to better serve our most vulnerable students. The HESD Board of Trustees, administration, teachers and staff are all very proud of Ms. Silva’s recognition.”