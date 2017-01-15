SACRAMENTO, CA – Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) has released the following statement regarding the favorable Assembly vote to confirm nomination of Rep. Xavier Becerra as Attorney General of California:

“Today, I was proud to join my Assembly colleagues to confirm the nomination of Congressman Xavier Becerra as our next California Attorney General. His life and career of public service exemplifies the epitome of the American dream and all that can be accomplished with hard work, determination and drive to achieve your dreams. This is exactly the champion California deserves to preserve our constitutional rights, policies and values as we move forward into the future.”