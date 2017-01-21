SACRAMENTO — Today, State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) announced his committee assignment selections for the 2017-2018 Regular Session.

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella), Chair of Water, Parks, and Wildlife has now been named to serve on the following committees: Appropriations, Communications and Conveyance, Governmental Organization and Utilities and Energy.

“Keeping my seat at table for these crucial conversations allows me to continue to lead and advocate for increased investment in underserved areas,” stated Assemblymember Garcia. “These committees tackle issues that are forefront affecting communities in my District, such as bridging the digital divide, advancing relationships with our tribal governments, enhancing renewable energy prospects and prioritizing Salton Sea restoration.”

Assemblymember Garcia previously held seats on all these committees. This year’s only addition is Communications and Conveyance; a committee which in prior years had been included under the umbrella of Utilities and Energy.