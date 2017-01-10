COACHELLA — Yesterday, January 9, 2017 the California State Assembly adjourned in the memory of Riverside County Supervisor, John J. Benoit. Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia released the following statement:

“John Benoit was one the hardest working public officials the Coachella Valley has ever seen. His commitment to the community was clearly evident and demonstrated through his actions. During my time as Mayor of Coachella, I worked closely with John to build out the necessary infrastructure to strengthen the city’s economic development. Most recently, John and I were working to increase access and improve healthcare opportunities in the Eastern Coachella Valley by expanding the Desert Healthcare District boundary. John leaves behind a vast legacy of contributions. He was much beloved and will be truly missed by the people he served. We stand together in mourning with his lovely wife and children, may he rest in peace and remain forever in our hearts,” solemnly remarked Garcia, who attended the funeral services this morning.