Assemblyman Garcia hosts roundtable on 2018 Park Bond for all Californians

IMPERIAL – Elected officials from local municipalities and members of the Assembly Committee on Water and Parks and Wildlife gathered Thursday at Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia’s office at Imperial County Airport to discuss and inform local leadership about potential funding opportunities following the expected passing of SB-5, the 2018 Park Bond for all Californians.

One thing Imperial County communities can always use more of is public parks and public spaces. When asked about this issue, many residents and community leaders agree local communities are considered “park poor” and the existing spaces are being over used. Officials say the common problem for planning directors and elected officials is mustering up the funding to meet the communal needs.

Senator Kevin De Leon and Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia have worked together in the state’s capital to create a bill in the form of SB-5 and get that legislation signed by the governor. The focus of the legislation is to help underprivileged, underserved, and communities of color with funding for enhancing, protecting, and accessing outdoor and public spaces.

El Centro Mayor Alex Cardenas was one of the local officials attending Thursday’s meeting. “We are definitely looking at it (SB-5). We have our planning director here and obviously we’re very ‘park poor’,” Cardenas said. “We are 100 acres short on parks, according to out general plan out master plan.”

“So, we’re getting the word out and having focus group meetings in our city that are giving people an opportunity to express concerns needs and suggestions,” said Cardenas.

After the meeting, Mayor Cardenas was asked if he felt it was productive. “Tremendous,” he said. “Being able to understand time lines, being able to understand categories, understanding where we fit in as far as being most competitive, is very resourceful for our staff. Our parks are over used right now, so in areas of being park poor and being a disadvantaged community, are the two areas that we will be targeting.”

Laura Fischer, general manager of the Heber Public Utility Department (HPUD), also attended the meeting. “We are a nonincorporated part of the Imperial County, but we were eligible to apply for parks bond and we did last year,” Fischer said. “We were unsuccessful, an administrator did come down and visit our site.”

“The reason we weren’t successful, I think, was because of the reason they were talking about our demographics are just not dense enough, so we were not competitive enough,” she added.

Catherine Freeman, chief consultant of the Assembly Water Parks and Wildlife Committee explained, “I have been working in Sacramento both on budget and policy for a number of years to try to make Sacramento understand. One, it’s not just underserved, but it’s areas that the state has not been present and I think that is the key.”

Freeman added, “Sacramento is starting to hear the message. One of the things that Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia does is every day — he goes in to the caucus and he talks to them and he goes to the floor of the legislature and he talks to them and they are starting to turn and understand what the desert needs, and all of those words are starting to make a big difference.”

Garcia expressed his passion for these issues and communities. “My involvement in public service started with, ‘Hey man, the parks are really bad in the city.’ So I ran for city council, and now I get to work on the same issue, only state-wide, but even broader, because we get to decide where money goes for the conservation of land. We get to decide if we can put some money in our Imperial County fairgrounds which we were successful in putting in the bill. We were able to allocate $200 million for the Salton Sea, and $10 million for the New River, and we were able to allocate monies for ‘park poor’ areas like Imperial County, which was the bulk of the conversation.”

Garcia pointed out that the bill does not just cover parks, but also addresses conserving lands. “We are talking about supporting our ag communities,” he said. “There are water elements in it to make sure there are clean water projects like the Heber Public Utility.”

“It was a very productive meeting,” he said. “People were asking a lot of good questions that we were anticipating would come up. For example, when we talked about ‘disadvantaged’ communities, what does that mean?”

“There are different definitions that are used,” Garcia said. “We are using median incomes that are more favorable here in the Imperial County, and everyone felt very comfortable with it. People walked away with some good information.”