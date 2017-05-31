Arrest of individual with sawed-off shotgun

EL CENTRO – El Centro police officers conducted a traffic stop on a passenger driving a Honda on the evening of Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at 17th Street and Villa Avenue. The officers noticed the vehicle did not have the required front license plate according to an ECPD press release.

The officer spoke with all four occupants of the vehicle and determined the driver, Hector Longoria, a 24-year-old resident of El Centro, California, allegedly did not have a valid driver’s license, in addition to three outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The officer arrested Longoria and conducted the inventory of the items in the vehicle while preparing to impound the vehicle. According to the press release, the officer located a modified shotgun in the trunk of the Honda, the barrel had been shortened, commonly referred to a “sawed-off shotgun”.

A second occupant of the vehicle, identified as Brandon Young, a 20-year-old resident of Heber, California, was arrested and charged with allegedly having possession of the shotgun, said the release. The remaining two passengers were interviewed and released from custody.

Young and Longoria were booked at the Imperial County jail.