Arrest of individual with a loaded handgun

EL CENTRO – El Centro Police officers responded to a suspicious vehicle, on 5th Street and Brighton Avenue Monday, May 29, around 1:34 p.m. The vehicle was described as a red Ford Escape, said the ECPD press release.

The reporting party stated the driver of the Ford had supposedly brandished a firearm two days prior and requested the area be checked.

According to the press release, officers began checking the area and located a vehicle matching the description, stopping it at 5th Street and Park Avenue. The driver, Benny Ray Price, a 74-year-old resident of Imperial, gave consent to search the vehicle and indicated there was a handgun located in the pocket of the driver’s side door.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a .22 caliber handgun. The handgun was allegedly loaded and within immediate reach of Price as he was operating the vehicle.

Price supposedly did not have a valid permit to possess the handgun. He was subsequently arrested and booked at the Imperial County jail for possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle.