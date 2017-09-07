Arraignment set for Brawley woman accused of child pornography

EL CENTRO – Diane Deveaux, the Brawley woman arrested in connection to a child pornography case in Florida, appeared at the Imperial County Superior Court August 31 where Judge Christopher Plourd scheduled a January 12 arraignment and set a jury trial to begin January 16.

The Florida man suspected of child pornography, Richard Alton Morgan, is allegedly Deveaux’s boyfriend. He is suspected of possessing child pornography, producing child pornography, and lewd or lascivious molestation. Deveaux is speculated to be facing up to 15 counts of child molestation.

Due the national attention the case has produced, and with the approval of Judge Plourd, cameras for media coverage were permitted in the court room.

But Deveaux’s attorney claimed the cameras were on during private council before court was in order, and asked Judge Plourd to prohibit further camera presence during the case.

However, Judge Plourd decided not to exclude the media and informed the defense of their rights for a motion to show cause regarding the matter.

The accused, Deveaux, has waived her time and right to a fair and speedy trial.