Armed robbery suspect arrested by El Centro detective

EL CENTRO – An El Centro police detective arrested an armed robbery suspect Wednesday morning as he attempted to flee after abandoning his weapon and stolen property.

El Centro police dispatched officers, June 21, at 7:11 a.m., to the 1000 block of El Centro Avenue regarding a robbery, according to an ECPD press release. The victim told the police that the suspect, later identified as Angel Felix Aguilar (a 26 year‐ old resident of El Centro), had stolen his cellular telephone and a speaker. The victim stated Aguilar allegedly had brandished a knife and demanded the property. The victim stated he handed over the property out of fear of being stabbed.

The victim dialed 9‐1‐1 and followed the suspect, according to the release. At one point the victim lost sight of the suspect near 8th Street and Adams Avenue. An El Centro detective, on his way to work, heard the call being broadcast and responded to the area. The detective noticed Aguilar attempting to hide behind a fence at an establishment in the 700 block of Adams Avenue.

The detective approached the suspect and ordered him to place his empty hands in the air, the press release reported. Hearing these commands and seeing the detective, Aguilar allegedly threw the stolen property and knife and attempted to flee on foot. The detective and responding officers safely arrested Aguilar with no injuries to any of the parties involved. Aguilar was transported to the county jail and booked on alleged felony robbery charges. The stolen property was recovered, photographed and returned to the victim.

“I am pleased with the swift response from our officers and grateful they were able to recover and return the stolen property to the victim. The level of professionalism displayed by the officers involved in this incident is indicative of their dedication to serve our community,” Robert Sawyer, police commander said.