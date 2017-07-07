SAN DIEGO — The American Red Cross is seeking nominations for their annual Real Heroes Awards according to their press release. Nominations are accepted across several categories (adult, animal welfare, community partner, fire and rescue, humanitarian, law enforcement, military and youth) and nominees must reside or work in San Diego or Imperial Counties. The act of courage or humanitarian service can be ongoing or have occurred any time after January 1, 2016.

The winners will be honored with a breakfast, September 29, aboard the U.S.S. Midway Museum, according to their webpage.

The nomination deadline is July 21. More event info is available at redcross.org/sandiego/realheroes and this year’s nomination form can be viewed/downloaded here: http://rdcrss.org/2tlssSU.