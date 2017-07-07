AMBER alert issued for 16-year-old abducted youth

LOS ANGELES – The California Highway Patrol issued an AMBER alert Thursday minutes before midnight on behalf of the Los Angeles Police department after Eric Coleman was abducted.

According to a press release, Coleman is a 16-year-old black youth, 5’8” tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothes he was last wearing.

According to the alert, Coleman was abducted from Los Angeles on July 6, around 4:00 p.m. The suspect, Kandice Johnson, is a 31-year-old black female, standing 5’3” tall, weighing 147 pounds with red, green and black multi-colored braided hair, with an unknown clothing description. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. The alert listed the situation, “Extreme-extraordinary threat to life or property.”

The suspect was last seen driving a 2014 black Toyota Camry with a California license plate number 7XWL023, according to the release. The L.A. police, 77th Division asked if the two are sighted, to either call 911 or 1-800-222-8477.