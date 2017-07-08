PORTERVILLE – The California Highway Patrol issued an AMBER alert for two victims Friday shortly after 8 p.m. on behalf of the Porterville Police Department.

According to a press release, Deleyza Ceron is a one-year-old Hispanic youth, standing 2’11” tall, weighing 40 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. The second victim is Deleyza’s mother, Maria Sanchez Palomares, a 22-year-old hispanic female, 5’7” tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. The alert listed the situation as “Extreme-extraordinary threat to life or property.”

The first suspect, Valentin Angel Dillasenor, is a 20-year-old hispanic male, standing 5’6” tall, thin build, black hair and mustache, with brown eyes. The second suspect, Juan Santos Martinez, is a 40-year-old hispanic male, standing 5’2” tall, weighing 140 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous, according to the press release.

The suspects were last seen driving a mid-1990s white Chevrolet or GMC sports utility vehicle, possibly a Suburban, with an unknown Washington license plate number. The rear window of the vehicle is broken out and covered in white tape. The left rear window is inoperative and in the down position, according to the release. The Porterville police asked if child is located, to please call 911.