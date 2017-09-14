Alford Distributing, Anheuser-Busch urge Imperial Valley residents to “Give a damn – don’t drive drunk”

IMPERIAL – Every September, Anheuser-Busch colleagues and wholesaler partners come together to celebrate Global Beer Responsible Day and share a simple yet very important message: Give A Damn. Don’t Drive Drunk.

Drunk driving is 100-percent preventable and it’s up to all of us in Imperial County to keep our roads safe for our friends, families and neighbors. This year, employees at Alford Distributing will do their part by reaching out to customers to encourage designated driver programs, conduct TIPS server training programs to servers of alcohol, and on Friday, September 15th, they will have a Facebook contest to give away Uber cards.

“Everyone at Alford is proud to be a part of Global Beer Responsible Day,” said Jeff Alford, COO, Alford Distributing. “We all need to work together to keep our communities safe, not only on September 15th,

but every day of the year. Global Beer Responsible Day is our chance to share this message and the importance of responsible drinking with everyone in Imperial Valley.”

Alford Distributing has been implementing alcohol awareness programs for than 35 years in the Imperial Valley and over that time contributed $420,000. The alcohol awareness programs they implement target three areas: Preventing Underage Drinking, Promoting Response Use, and Preventing Drunk Driving.