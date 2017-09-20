Alamorio Store: Brawley Bar and Country Store sizzles up steak night

Editor’s Note: The Desert Review sent their reporters throughout the Valley to find unique, unknown and hidden restaurant gems for our readers’ dining pleasures.

BRAWLEY – The Alamorio Store, located at 860 CA-78, is a bar and country store outside of Brawley that hosts “Steak Night” every Monday. Customers are encouraged to come and enjoy a night full of fun, friends, and grilling.

Bill Muse, Alamorio Store owner, has been hosting Steak Night for the past 17 years. He slices a fresh-cut of meat as his customers walk in. Then customers season and grill the steak to their own perfection.

“I just keep cutting as I see them come in. I hand it off and let them handle the rest,” said Muse.

Some customers travel from Yuma, Arizona to attend steak nights at the Alamorio. Several of the customers attend the weekly grilling religiously without missing a beat.

Guadalupe Lee, a first-time customer to the Alamorio steak night, enjoyed grilling her own steak Monday night.

“I love it. I think it’s better because you know what you’re doing and you know what you’re getting,” said Lee.

After receiving their cut of meat, customers go to the salad bar where they season their beef and prepare a side salad. Customers then proceed outside to a large custom-made, wood fire grill, where they can cook their ribeyes as long – or as little – as they want.

Margarita Carpio, a regular customer, expressed her delight at the large-portioned cuts.

“Where can you get a steak dinner the way you like it at a low price? Even at the Town Pump, you don’t get a steak like that,” said Carpio.

Not many restaurants will allow you to season and grill your own steak. According to several Alamorio goers, only the individual knows how to cook a steak to their liking.

Muse intends to hand off the beefy bar to his daughter and son-in-law this upcoming January, as he plans to retire with his wife and co-owner. According to Muse, his son-in-law will keep the Monday Steak Nights.

“He said he doesn’t plan on changing much. I hold a man to his word and I hope to see the steak nights continue,” said Muse.

After 17 years of steak nights and Bud lights, Muse is ready to pass the torch to his daughter and son-in-law with hopes that they will keep to traditions and keep the grill going.