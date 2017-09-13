Agents rescue victim from kidnapper

According to the press release, Border Patrol agents assigned to the immigration checkpoint east of Yuma, selected a 2016 Jeep Patriot for a secondary inspection following a Border Patrol canine’s alert. During the inspection, agents separated the male driver from his 18-year-old female passenger for separate questioning. In the process, agents conducted records checks on both individuals and learned the woman was reported missing from Phoenix. She told agents the man took her against her will and beat her.

Agents contacted Department of Public Safety troopers who took charge of the case and arrested the driver for alleged kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence and disorderly conduct. The woman was reportedly taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Provaznik, of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, said in the release, “We prepare our agents to handle all sorts of situations in all types of environments. It was with this training that agents were able to save a woman from her kidnapper, leading to her eventual return to her family.