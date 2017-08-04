Agents intercept suspect with cocaine and heroin in truck

SAN CLEMENTE — U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Interstate 5 checkpoint near San Clemente arrested a man on suspicion of having bundles of cocaine and heroin stuffed inside his car’s spare tire well Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release.

According to reports, agents referred a 19-year-old Mexican national man driving a 2005 Mazda 3 to secondary inspection. Once in secondary, agents conducted a cursory inspection of the vehicle and discovered 10 plastic-wrapped bundles in the car’s tire well. Five of the bundles contained 11.57 pounds of cocaine and the other five bundles contained 12.68 pounds of heroin. The narcotics have a combined estimated street value of $327,930.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of narcotics smuggling and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the narcotics. The vehicle was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.