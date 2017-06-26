Ag Crime Unit extends services to Young Farmers

IMPERIAL – The Imperial County Young Farmers and Ranchers group met with members of the Imperial County Agricultural Crime Unit Thursday evening to discuss the role of the unit and ways it can help farmers in the Valley curb farming-related crimes during their regular meeting at the Farm Credit Ag building in Imperial.

Officers Dave Felix and Joseph Conkey are two newly attached deputies to the Ag Crime Unit and both said they wanted to extend their services to the upcoming young farmers in Imperial County.

According to Felix, the Ag Crime unit has been a part of the Sheriff’s Office for several years, however, Felix and Conkey are deputies newly assigned to the unit and they wanted to personally reach out to the farmers with whom they will be working.

Felix recounted one incident in March at a Shaffner field where sprinkler heads were being stolen at night.

Elliot Tagg, the owner of the property, said they were having dinner when they received a call from the irrigation worker, telling his boss about the robbery and that he had confronted the thief. By the time the Taggs arrived at the field, the Sheriff’s Office had already sent a unit to find the man.

“If it wasn’t for the irrigation man being a great guy we never would have known,” said Tagg.

Conkey said there has been a significant drop in farm-related thefts in the past few months since the incident.

The deputies also shared information about a numbers system called OAN numbers. These numbers are registered to farmers and can be welded onto their equipment to give law enforcement a means to track items if they are ever stolen – much like the serial numbers on a registered vehicle.

Both officers encouraged farm supervisors to have their workers report anything suspicious and said they planned to return to the next meeting with more information.