A Men’s Message: Climate Change

Just got back from a 6,000+ mile trip with grandkids where we drove to Virginia, visited our nation’s capital and saw a great amount of our beautiful country. Briefly, we visited ex-Brawley police chief Mark Gillmore in Texas, stayed with a son who lives outside D.C and came back home through Colorado, by way of the NFL Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. We camped on the way home and it was a great trip!

We went through climate changes, but mostly it was hot as heck throughout the nation, and also humid. The United States is a gorgeous country and I not only pointed it out to the grandkids, but thanked God for all his creation, repeatedly. (I also thanked him for the A/C in my car and the motels.) We prayed our way there and back, and prayers were answered. Not much in the climate area. On the last leg, we were going to camp in Flagstaff, AZ, but it rained for several hours through Colorado, Utah and Arizona.

When we got to my son’s place in Fairfax, VA, we went to the movies and in the previews, lo and behold, Al Gore has been at work on another film, a sequel to “An Inconvenient Truth.” In the preview, there are many scenes of environmental destruction and it can easily make you feel scared, sad or angry. Climate change is “nothing new under the sun” (Eccl. 1:9). We have had an ice age, a world-wide flood and many, many droughts in the world since the time Jesus blessed us with His presence.

Just a couple of thoughts on climate change: First, R-E-L-A-X!!!! Of course, we should recycle, re-use and be good stewards of this wonderful planet. Many of our environmental problems are just sin problems. Greed creates many problems and it is played out before our eyes.

In the face of rising temperatures, I say “Chill Bill!”. After all, Mr. Gore is still driving gas-guzzling SUVs and living in a huge house in the suburbs. Do a little internet research. I think, at last check, Gore had a huge 10-room home that used 20 times the energy of you and me. He has the energy footprint of Shaquille O’Neal, and his kids are grown and gone. The spirit of the anti-Christ is alive and well and wants us to believe that man is bigger than God, and that government (an international one), can solve this problem and others.

In 2 Thessalonians 2;1 it states: “…we ask you brothers, not to become easily unsettled or alarmed by some prophecy, report or letter supposed to have come from us, saying the day of the Lord has already come. Don’t let anyone deceive you…” The culture and media want us to focus on the creation, not the Creator. The message behind the climate change campaign is “Man can fix things and we don’t need God.”

I have no problem with people in big houses. God bless them, but don’t talk the talk if you don’t want to walk the walk. Gore wants his more, but you and me Bubba need to pick up the slack and feel guilty for enjoying a blessed life. Jesus is going to fix the planet but in His own time and way. For a real glimpse of climate change, if you are faithful enough, check out 1 Peter 3:10. But until the day of the Lord comes, don’t litter and do use recycling containers. Go ahead and buy a hybrid car (which we did).

If you don’t believe in Jesus, you do have a reason to worry about your “eternal” climate change experience. For me and others who have put their faith in Jesus Christ, well, “I’m as cool as the other side of the pillow.” And of course, relaxed!