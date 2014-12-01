This is a movie review for a film I have yet to see. I am doing a review because it may never show up in the theaters.
The movie is called “The 12 Dog Days Till Christmas” and it is a fundraiser for the I.C. Humane Society. The film will be showing at SDSU, Rodney Auditorium on December 12 at 7:00 pm. If you are a dog lover, you might love the film. It is a good cause, so even if you don’t like the movie, the Christmas season is the time of year for giving, so give it up to the Humane Society.
I am interested in the film for a few reasons. As a social worker and dog lover, the theme resonates with me. The storyline is about a young person who is in a foster home and because they are mandated to do some community service, the foster kid ends up volunteering for foster cats and canines at an animal shelter. There, a relationship is developed between the foster teen and other shelter volunteers. The story is about how they get busy trying to find homes for 12 dogs in the last 12 days before Christmas. If no homes, then they will get euthanized. Finding foster homes for “fidos” before they hit the finish line! It has gotten good reviews, so I think they are successful in their efforts.
The film is also the brainchild of one of our valley locals, or locos, depending upon your perspective. Brett Kofford, a long time writer and columnist for the I.V. Press wrote the screenplay. If you are conservative, you probably dislike Brett something fierce. He has historically been anti-Christian and just liberal in general. Brett and I have had our issues, both in the opinion section of our local tabloid and on the basketball courts. The purpose of this column is not to focus on personalities, but principles.
Good causes deserve support. Also when something new and different comes to town, like a homeboy writing a screenplay and getting it sold in Hollyweird, we should check it out. Make no mistake; I am not looking for a Christian story, but one about caring, both for animals and abandoned kids. The film may even flick some dirt at Christians. I have thick skin and so should you. Although positive Christian movies do well financially, films and TV shows that attack people of faith are easier to get funded.
Anyway, be realistic in your expectations and you are less likely to be disappointed.
Too often I have heard, “There is nothing to do here in the valley.” When I show up for films, plays, programs and concerts, and the place is half full it burns my britches. If we want more, we need to support what we get.
Don’t be a whiner and then, when a possible winner shows up, you sit on your couch in a potato position and get peeved. When was the last time you attended a film at SDSU? How about dinner in Calexico? I recommend the “Yum Yum” Chinese restaurant so ask your partner to go to a dinner and a movie…Especially if you have a pooch!
Well this ends my first film preview. I have done a few reviews and we will see how this theater experience turns out. If you don’t have anyone to go with, or you are in foster care, I will drive, we can go together and maybe even pay for some Chinese food. I really would appreciate some consumer feedback after you have attended this little, mini-film fest. Just write a paragraph or so about what you liked or didn’t like. Well I’m looking forward to the 12th, and I hope you are too!
I just watched this cheesy movie and thought, “The acting is horrible but a good story and a good theme overall.”…until one of the last lines. “What’s with the white boy and the ugly dog? ” Was that really necessary? What if it had been turned around? How would African Americans feel about that? Would that line have been used? I think not. What could have just been another cheesy Christmas movie turned ugly for me. I am a white, non Christian female who happens to love dogs and people of all colors, and I like to think of myself as a non hater, but really? It is things like that that only fan the fires of racism. The flames blows both ways.
So according to the criteria you mention above, Jimbo, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” are all anti-Christian films, as are many, many other wonderful, heartwarming Christmas movies.
As for “12 Dog Days Till Christmas,” while no one overtly preaches the gospel in the film, characters care for the less fortunate, the young and others in need of nurture, love one another with no consideration of race and provide loving aid to God’s beautiful creatures. Are those not Christian values?
oh boy
I saw “Dogs Days” at SDSU and had a good time. The film has a Hallmark theme, but will never make it to the Hallmark Channel. The acting was OK, the screenplay predictable and the dogs very cute. Even though it was a Christmas movie, it was devoid of any faith content. That is like talking about the Imperial Valley without mentioning the heat in summer! In literature and film, it is about what is written, but what is also about what isn’t there. Historically, in film, people of color were either absent or in negative roles. Ignoring Christ (or faith/religion) around Christmas, is anti-Christian. The heroes in the film were a middle class African American couple, and ALL research indicates that the African American community is the MOST religious group in our society. Go ahead and Google it. I also suspect that healthy, functional adoptive and foster parents are for the most part also Christian. I would recommend the movie to families who have children ages 6-12 and like dogs. It can be seen on a cable channel, UPTV.
Regarding criticizing hypocritical Christians, Mr. Kofford rarely criticizes hypocritical liberals or atheists. We have many great Christians in our community (nation) and we just don’t see him devoting any ink in that direction.
My niece might want to go see it.
Jimbo:
Thanks for asking people to go to the movie. This is a wholesome, G-rated movie, full of positive social messages and with absolutely no anti-Christian content/dirt. (I don’t think criticizing people who are hypocritical Christians makes me anti-Christian. I believe it makes me anti-hypocrisy.)I also think, Jimbo, that we mesh wonderfully together on the basketball court, as we both are team players. The results over the year have proven that.
I really believe this would be a wonderful family Christmas experience for your readers of all ages. At the same time we will be raising money for the Humane Society and SDSU-IV students. All of that, we can agree, is beyond good.
Whether folks go to the movie fund-raiser or not, I hope they have a wonderful Christmas.