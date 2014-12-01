This is a movie review for a film I have yet to see. I am doing a review because it may never show up in the theaters.

The movie is called “The 12 Dog Days Till Christmas” and it is a fundraiser for the I.C. Humane Society. The film will be showing at SDSU, Rodney Auditorium on December 12 at 7:00 pm. If you are a dog lover, you might love the film. It is a good cause, so even if you don’t like the movie, the Christmas season is the time of year for giving, so give it up to the Humane Society.

I am interested in the film for a few reasons. As a social worker and dog lover, the theme resonates with me. The storyline is about a young person who is in a foster home and because they are mandated to do some community service, the foster kid ends up volunteering for foster cats and canines at an animal shelter. There, a relationship is developed between the foster teen and other shelter volunteers. The story is about how they get busy trying to find homes for 12 dogs in the last 12 days before Christmas. If no homes, then they will get euthanized. Finding foster homes for “fidos” before they hit the finish line! It has gotten good reviews, so I think they are successful in their efforts.

The film is also the brainchild of one of our valley locals, or locos, depending upon your perspective. Brett Kofford, a long time writer and columnist for the I.V. Press wrote the screenplay. If you are conservative, you probably dislike Brett something fierce. He has historically been anti-Christian and just liberal in general. Brett and I have had our issues, both in the opinion section of our local tabloid and on the basketball courts. The purpose of this column is not to focus on personalities, but principles.

Good causes deserve support. Also when something new and different comes to town, like a homeboy writing a screenplay and getting it sold in Hollyweird, we should check it out. Make no mistake; I am not looking for a Christian story, but one about caring, both for animals and abandoned kids. The film may even flick some dirt at Christians. I have thick skin and so should you. Although positive Christian movies do well financially, films and TV shows that attack people of faith are easier to get funded.

Anyway, be realistic in your expectations and you are less likely to be disappointed.

Too often I have heard, “There is nothing to do here in the valley.” When I show up for films, plays, programs and concerts, and the place is half full it burns my britches. If we want more, we need to support what we get.

Don’t be a whiner and then, when a possible winner shows up, you sit on your couch in a potato position and get peeved. When was the last time you attended a film at SDSU? How about dinner in Calexico? I recommend the “Yum Yum” Chinese restaurant so ask your partner to go to a dinner and a movie…Especially if you have a pooch!

Well this ends my first film preview. I have done a few reviews and we will see how this theater experience turns out. If you don’t have anyone to go with, or you are in foster care, I will drive, we can go together and maybe even pay for some Chinese food. I really would appreciate some consumer feedback after you have attended this little, mini-film fest. Just write a paragraph or so about what you liked or didn’t like. Well I’m looking forward to the 12th, and I hope you are too!