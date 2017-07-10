Obituary: Kenny Paul Thompson

Kenny Paul Thompson

December 17, 1959 – July 7, 2017

Kenny Paul Thompson was born on December 17, 1959 in Dennison, Texas. Kenny married Pamela Thompson on December 31,1979 in Holtville, CA. They resided in Holtville.

Kenny served in the United States Army 9th Division and 513th Transportation Unit.

Kenny touched many lives with his outgoing personality and his kind heart. He enjoyed traveling, riding his Harley, spending time with his wife, grandchildren and being active in his church.

The Lord called him home on July 7, 2017.

Kenny is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Irene Thompson.

He is survived by his father, Kenneth Edmond Thompson; his wife, Pamela Thompson; son, Klinton Thompson; daughters, Katie (Cory) DeLong of Holtville; Karley (Chris) Dotson of Holtville; Kelsey (Scott) Ellis of Holtville; and Kenna (Chris) Wilson of Andoverks; and eight granddaughters and one grandson.

A memorial service for Kenny will be on Thursday, July 13 at the Calvary Chapel in Holtville at 6:00 p.m. with Dusty Ward officiating.

Kenny will be missed by many.