Alice A. Lara

April 13, 1949 – October 13, 2017

Alice A. Lara was born in Brawley on April 13, 1949. Alice resided in El Centro and passed on October 13, 2017.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 12, at the Riverview Cemetery at 9:00 a.m. followed by her burial.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Mendoza of San Diego and her son, Edward Brown of Imperial, and by two grandchildren.