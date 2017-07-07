Excessive heat warning issued for Imperial Valley

The National Weather Service out of Phoenix has issued an excessive heat warning for Imperial and Yuma counties for Friday, July 7, remaining in effect until 8:00 p.m. Friday evening.

The temperature is predicted to reach 118 degrees. As of 10:00 a.m. Friday, the thermometer read 106 degrees, according to the NWS webpage.

* AFFECTED AREAS – Imperial County, southern Yuma County and eastern Joshua Tree National Park. Some communities include Yuma and El Centro.

* TEMPERATURE – 110 to 118 degrees.

* IMPACTS – Hot daytime temperatures combined with warm overnight lows will increase the potential for heat related illnesses especially for individuals sensitive to heat or those without adequate cooling and/or hydration.

The NWS warns parents to never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Drink more water than usual and avoid alcohol, sugar, and caffeine. When outdoors, wear light colored clothing and a wide-brimmed hat to keep your head and body cooler. Take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Public places with air conditioning include libraries, community centers, government buildings, malls, and special refuge stations.

The NWS suggests everyone to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat illness. Early symptoms include things such as headache, thirst, and muscle cramps. Serious symptoms include weakness, skin that is cool to the touch, fast but weak pulse, nausea, and fainting. Severe symptoms include hot and red dry skin, fast and strong Pulse, sweating that has stopped, and unconsciousness. Untreated heat illness can lead to fatal heat stroke.