Obituary: Ernest Joe Garibaldi Jr.

Ernest Joe Garibaldi Jr.

“Joey”

February 16, 1978 – June 30, 2017

Joe Garibaldi Jr. was born in Loma Linda, CA on February 16, 1978. Joe resided in Holtville. Joe passed on June 30, 2017.

A Memorial Service will be held for Joe on Thursday, July 13, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Frank Zazueta officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery after the service.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Garibaldi of Holtville; his brother, Steven M. Garibaldi of Holtville; sister, Jessika R. Garibaldi Romero of El Centro; father, Ernest Joe Garibaldi Sr. of Yucaipa; and his mother, Leticia Petty of Imperial.